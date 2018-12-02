Shooting: Michael Vaz 1st Singaporean in world governing body's council, new chief is Russian Vladimir Lisin

SINGAPORE - As the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) heralded a new dawn by appointing a new president for the first time in four decades, Singapore Shooting Association president Michael Vaz has also become the first Singaporean to be elected as an ISSF administrative council member.

At the 68th ISSF general assembly held in Munich, Germany on Saturday (Dec 1), Russian Vladimir Lisin replaced Olegario Vazquez Rana, a Mexican who had been at the helm for 38 years.

Delegates from over 130 countries were called to elect the 15 members of the ISSF administrative council among 39 candidates, and Vaz was one of four Asians selected, alongside Iran's Ali Dadgar, South Korea's Lee Dal-gon and China's Liang Chun.

According to Vaz, under Lisin's leadership, this group will dictate the direction of world shooting events in terms of policies and rules for Olympic shooting events over the next four years.

The 64-year-old told The Straits Times: "This appointment gives Singapore recognition in the world of shooting as it is the first time a Singaporean, or an Asean representative, will have a voice in the ISSF, which has been, and still is, predominantly controlled by the Europeans.

"Personally, it will give me an insight into where shooting is headed and allows me to prepare Singapore shooting for what lies ahead.

"We are already preparing for a new event - target sprint - and arranging alliances with other countries will give our national team an advantage in international competition in terms of know-how.

"In the bigger scheme of things, the ISSF council will also be dealing with challenges such as reinstating shooting in the 2022 Commonwealth Games."

Vaz is the latest Singaporean to be elected as a council member of an international sports association.

Others include Annabel Pennefather, a former International Hockey Federation (FIH) vice-president who is now the president of the FIH's judicial commission, the International Association of Athletics Federations disciplinary tribunal and an external judicial expert with the Badminton World Federation, and former Fifa disciplinary committee deputy chairman Lim Kia Tong, who is now Asian Football Confederation DC chairman.