SINGAPORE - Marat Veloso has had big shoes to fill ever since he first picked up an air rifle aged 12. As the younger brother of Commonwealth Games champion Martina, expectations on him have always been high.

"When you have a sibling who is performing extremely well, breaking records, clinching medals in major Games, everyone expects you to do the same," said Marat, 18. "This has always been one of the biggest challenges I face. I'm always pressured to do well."