Shohei Ohtani to make spring debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Feb 27

LOS ANGELES – Shohei Ohtani will make his Los Angeles Dodgers’ spring-training debut on Feb 27 against the Chicago White Sox, who share the facility at Camelback Ranch at Glendale, Arizona.

Ohtani will be the designated hitter as he plays in a game for the first time since signing a 10-year, US$700 million (S$941.2 million) deal in the off-season.

It will also mark Ohtani’s first game action since undergoing his second career Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in September. Ohtani will not pitch during the 2024 season.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts observed Ohtani closely on Feb 25 as the latter faced live pitching from right-hander Jesse Hahn.

“He took three at-bats, and he looked good. I thought today was a good day for Shohei,” Roberts said.

Ohtani won two unanimous American League Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards during six seasons (2018-2023) with the Los Angeles Angels. His jump to the Dodgers has led to many fans flocking to the club’s spring-training complex.

The team are proceeding cautiously with Ohtani, who recently said he feels he will be ready when the Dodgers open the season against San Diego Padres on March 20 and 21 in Seoul, South Korea.

Roberts said the organisation isn’t feeling pressure to have the Japanese-born Ohtani ready to play in the Seoul Series. He said: “I do think that having him play certainly adds to the attention of the series, of the games. But, most importantly, is his health. So if it lines up, great. And if it doesn’t, then we’ll still move on from there.”

Ohtani, 29, won his second AL MVP award this past season when he batted .304, had an AL-leading 44 homers and 95 RBIs in 135 games with the Angels. He led the AL with a .412 on-base percentage and led the majors with a .654 slugging percentage.

As a pitcher, Ohtani went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and recorded 167 strikeouts over 132 innings (23 starts). He limited opposing batters to a .184 average.

Ohtani’s pitching efforts ended after he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Aug 23. The three-time All-Star continued playing as a batter until sustaining an oblique (abdominal) injury on Sept 3.

Despite smacking 171 homers and going 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA as a pitcher, Ohtani didn’t play in a single play-off game during his time in Anaheim. REUTERS