Shock, sadness and anger at Kranji after news of S’pore Turf Club closure

SINGAPORE – Bombshells that normally rock Kranji are either a 100-1 outsider romping home or prize money getting slashed.

With punters and racing stakeholders being a resilient lot, they have always bounced back from such setbacks.

But this time, the end of Singapore horse racing spells the point of no return for the community, who reacted with disbelief and sadness on Monday.

On Monday, the Singapore Turf Club (STC) addressed the rumours of closure that have been swirling for around a week. It convened two separate emergency meetings, with its president and chief executive Irene Lim speaking to staff at a townhall, and the trainers shortly after.

Local racing operations at Kranji will cease in 2024 with the last meeting scheduled on Oct 5, coinciding with the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup.

Later in the afternoon, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Ministry of National Development confirmed in a joint press conference that the 120ha of land occupied by the Singapore Turf Club since 1999 will be returned to the government by March 2027 for redevelopment.

Noting that it was “absolutely devastating”, Danny Pillai, 75, a retiree and ardent racing fan, said: “Suddenly you feel so lost as you and your kakis look forward to every weekend’s races, which you have religiously been following for almost half a century since the Bukit Timah days.”

Violet Lee, the former STC manager (international racing and sponsorship) and 1984 Miss Singapore Universe, rued not only the loss of a rich chapter of Singapore’s history, but also a significant contributor to its coffers.

“Indeed very shocking, so much history there and full of enchanting stories of man and horse. Horse racing is part of our heritage and history,” she said. “Racing supports charity and nation building. Very sad that it’s now gone.”

But the ones who will be hit the hardest are those who run the show every week – owners and trainers, as well as jockeys to a lesser degree.

Leading trainer and president of the Association of Racehorse Trainers Singapore (Arts) Michael Clements tried to put up a brave face as he echoed the sentiments of the other 21 trainers.

“The club is going to make various announcements today and tomorrow. The management will then be engaging with trainers one-on-one to understand the impact,” said the Zimbabwe-born Singapore citzen.

“I feel we have a pretty good chance of getting an extension. You can’t wrap an 181-year-old industry in 16 months.”

He noted that the “exportation” of horses will need more time.

“We have new horses who were just bought, and owners have been busy buying horses to bring in,” he said. “They say horses will be repatriated after October next year. But... they can’t close it so quickly.”