She’s A Hustler proves too good in the Zipping Classic

After impressive Group 2 win, Caulfield Cup now in the plans

The Grahame Begg-trained She's A Hustler (Jordan Childs) winning the Group 2 Zipping Classic (2,400m) at Caulfield in Australia on Nov 29. PHOTO: RACING PHOTOS

– She’s A Hustler emphatically passed her first test at 2,400 metres at Caulfield on Nov 29, performing the perfect audition for an even bigger race over the same course and trip next spring.

The Grahame Begg-trained mare landed the first Group 2 win of her already impressive career when she wore down dual Group 1 winner Light Infantry Man in the A$750,000 ($636,000) Zipping Classic.

She’s A Hustler ($15 on the Singapore tote) maintained her impeccable record, finishing only top two in all her races, and stamped herself a Caulfield Cup hope.

Begg suggested she would be put away and set for an autumn/winter campaign directed towards Queensland, a breeding ground for recent Caulfield Cup winners Incentivise and Half Yours.

“You have to have those ambitions,” said Begg when asked if he considered her a Caulfield Cup prospect.

“She’s a beauty, a winning machine, she’s never finished further back than second in 11 starts with seven wins.

“We may go to Brisbane for one or two runs up there, something like the Q22 and then back down here. The Q22 is a great race and it sets them up for the spring.”

She’s A Hustler’s Zipping Classic win followed a second placing in the Group 2 Matriarch Stakes (2,000m) on Champions Day, which came after a maiden Stakes win in the Group 3 Tesio Stakes (2,040m) at Moonee Valley on Cox Plate Day.

Her path to victory on Nov 29 was not straightforward.

She was forced to overcome a check at the home turn, which enabled Australian Cup winner Light Infantry Man (Ethan Brown) to steal a break on her early in the straight.

But She’s A Hustler wore down Light Infantry Man late, scoring a short-neck win, with Etna Rosso 2¼ lengths back in third.

Jordan Childs, who has ridden the Kiwi recruit at all her 10 starts in Australia, said the victory was just another step in her progression.

“The way she’s going about it, she’s still got improvement there,” said Childs of the daughter of Ace High.

“She doesn’t know how to fully put races away, but I think she’ll keep improving.

“To tick that off over 2,400 metres today, it will hold her in good stead for next prep.”

The Zipping Classic win was the second leg of a Stakes double for Begg and Childs, who two races earlier combined to win the Listed Twilight Glow Stakes (1,400m) with Super Seth filly Ruska Roma. RACING AND SPORTS