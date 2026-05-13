Sheriff Bill Brown to lay down the law

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) PERIODIC TABLE drifted alarmingly in the betting on debut but still finished an encouraging second and could confirm that promise by going one better with natural improvement expected, though (1) HAMMER BLOW does have the form and experience to fight out the finish.

(6) HURRICANE POWER could take home a cheque while newcomer (5) SPIRIT OF THE SEA will not have to be special to pose more of a threat, especially if the market speaks in his favour.

Race 2 (1,600m)

Improving (3) SHERIFF BILL BROWN relished the step-up in distance when opening his account last time over 1,400m and the extended 200m should unlock further improvement.

However, he could find conceding 3kg to filly (6) DOESYOURMOTHERKNOW a bridge too far. The latter was not winning out of turn when shedding her maiden tag over 1,400m and this trip could also be more to her liking.

(5) WHAT A WARRIOR and (1) DEAR DOC have the form experience to make their presence felt.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(1) PRINCESS OF ALL returned from almost four months off when tiring late to finish second over course and distance recently. She would have tightened up with the benefit of that comeback run and will not have to improve much, if at all, to go one better.

(4) MASTER’S LADY has been costly to follow but has the form and experience to pose a threat.

Youngster (6) PISTA RESISTANCE (engaged to run at an earlier meeting) had excuses last time and could improve to have a say in the outcome.

(7) SECRET LIFE remains open to improvement, so could fill the minor positions.

Race 4 (1,000m)

Veteran 10yo (8) JET CAT was a good fourth at a higher level over this track and trip last time, so a repeat of that effort off an unchanged mark could suffice.

(1) INAFIX and (11) ORIENTAL BOUQUET are closely matched on that form, so should be right in the mix.

Class-dropper (9) LILAC SNOW also has the means to get involved.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) JUST THE TWO OF US bounced back to her best last time when winning over this trip at a higher level with cheekpieces fitted. She can follow up with the headgear retained.

(2) VANAKKAM and (4) VERSACE ONTHETRACK are weighted to get closer.

(7) MYSTICAL MISS is consistent at this level and should be competitive too.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(5) LOVABLE ran second over this trip off her current mark two starts back. She ought to play another leading role and could emerge victorious.

(12) TAKING A RISK finished ahead of that rival last time off her current rating, so should have a role to play.

(1) BLINDFIRE had excuses for a disappointing last start but could have a say if bouncing back to earlier form.

(4) JAZZ PIANIST should strip fitter after a pleasing comeback run and must be respected off a reduced mark.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(4) DIMAKO’S JET improved with blinkers fitted to win at two 1,800m starts. She remains competitive off a career-high mark.

(6) PALACE DANCER fits a similar profile after bouncing back to her best with a last-start victory over course and distance with blinkers applied. Go close.

(1) DOITWITHDIAMONDS and class-dropper (3) SOLDIER’S EYE are closely matched on the form of a recent Grade 2 meeting and both should be more competitive at this level.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(4) SCARLET O’HARA boasts solid form credentials at a higher level, albeit over 2,000m. She races off a reduced mark in calmer waters, so will not need to improve to get back to winning ways.

Consistent hard-knocker (6) ROSY LEMON is competitive off her current mark and would not be winning out of turn after consecutive seconds.

(1) SURPRISE PARTY is not to be taken lightly.

(7) KORTVANDRAAD caught the eye when a fast-finishing third over 1,400m last time and this extended trip could be more to her liking.