Sheikh Ahmed duo go for Gold

– Further proof that racing in the Middle East is growing thick and fast arrives this week with the inaugural running of the US$1 million (S$1.27 million) Abu Dhabi Gold Cup on Feb 7.

Right from its very first edition, this contest aims to stamp itself as a major new pillar on the global racing calendar.

While entries closed on Feb 4 and not yet out at press time, the Listed mile race is expected to draw a field full of depth and of international quality from Japan, Europe and the Middle East – something rarely seen at this time of the year.

As far as the home team go, two familiar names to United Arab Emirates racegoers headline a stellar field: Maljoom, now trained by Michael Costa, and Quddwah, representing the powerful Simon & Ed Crisford operation.

Both horses have made an immediate impact since relocating from Europe, quickly becoming flagbearers for the quality and ambition of racing in the region.

For Maljoom, the Abu Dhabi Gold Cup marks the launch of his 2026 campaign which he concluded in remarkable fashion with a courageous third in the Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m) in April 2025.

From the back, Maljoom weaved his way through a packed field to finish right on the heels of global heavyweights Romantic Warrior and Soul Rush (the winner).

Formerly trained in Newmarket by William Haggas, the Caravaggio seven-year-old entire has now joined the Jebel Ali-based Costa’s yard, a stable renowned for delivering on racing’s biggest occasions.

A first-up run in a race with such hefty prize money is not lost on Costa, but the Australian is still playing the caution card.

“It’ll be interesting to see the final field, but it looks like it’s attracted some nice horses for its first year,” said Costa.

“We’ve done everything we can with Maljoom, it’s just a bit of maintenance to get us through the week. We’ve spread out his gallops, just weekly workouts.

“The plan was to kick him off early in the season, but we had to roll with the punches a little bit to get him fit, but he’s come together now for his first-up run, and then most likely, get into sync for the Dubai World Cup night.”

The three-time winner will shoulder the high expectations that come with the famous yellow and black epaulettes colours of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. These silks have become synonymous with elite racing in Abu Dhabi and beyond, and once again they will be central to calculations for anyone assessing this race.

Sharing those colours is Quddwah, a Kingman entire who has already shown this season that he can compete with the best at the very top.

His victory in the Group 2 Zabeel Mile (1,600m) on Jan 2 on debut in the region was nothing short of electric, an emphatic statement of intent.

The Crisfords knew they had a serious horse when he consistently held his own against Europe’s best across the UK and France, and that belief has been swiftly vindicated on UAE soil.

“We bring a horse we hope can do the business. He’s won the Zabeel Mile extremely well last time,” said Ed Crisford.

“He had good form back in Europe, winning numerous Group races, but you never know how they travel and how they take to it, but he’s done seriously well since he got here.

“We were confident of a good run. He’s a straightforward horse on race day.

“You can put him anywhere in a race and that’s a good attribute. The Abu Dhabi Gold Cup should suit him well.

“His Highness has supported our stable since Dad and I started. It’s really nice to have two high quality home-breds (Meydaan is the other one) for him.

“It’s fantastic to have a $1 million race in February, it would be a huge race for us to win, not only for the prize money, but it gives us more options in the UAE calendar.

“There are fantastic races at Meydan, but this adds that extra mile race which is always beneficial for the horses.

“There is a feel there are stronger, higher quality races around Middle East whether it’s Dubai, Bahrain or Saudi. It’s a good circuit for these horses.” Tabcorp