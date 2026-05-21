Sheesh is raring to go to War

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Rising 10YO out to exact revenge on War Code in KL on May 24

Sheesh may be getting on in years but he still knows his way to the winning post, which he did at his eighth win with Ikram Jamaludin up in a Class 5B race (1,700m) at Sungai Besi on April 11.

When they last clashed, War Code beat Sheesh by 1¼ lengths in a 1,775m race fair and square.

Sheesh, however, is a fighter. Already nine years “young”, the son of former Singapore champion three-year-old Gingerbread Man will be out for revenge.

Sheesh and War Code will face off again at Kuala Lumpur in Race 9 on May 24 and they might again stage a duel to the finish.

In preparation for this showdown, trainers Richard Lim, who prepares Sheesh, and Lim Shung You, who trains War Code, sent their combatants for one last piece of work on May 20.

Both came away looking in good shape.

Sheesh did a brisk trot before running the 600m in 40.3sec, while War Code went at a strong canter before stopping the clock at 37.9sec.

It now remains to be seen if Sheesh can turn the tables on War Code and, in the process, claim his ninth victory at his 90th start.

Right now, Class 5 is definitely his comfort zone and, while he is getting long in the tooth, no one has told him that he will turn 10 on Aug 1.

So, watch for him go a-gallop on May 24.

As for War Code, at five-year-old, the son of Akeed Mofeed has time on his side, and the prospect of a bright future in Malaysia.

That last win in Class 5A company on May 10 came from out of the blue. Lim was even questioned by the racing stewards, who were looking for an explanation as to War Code’s “improved showing” on the day.

While Lim could not offer a reason, it will now be left to the horse to prove that win was no flash in the pan.

Like Sheesh, Class 5 looks to be where he wants to be.

Three of his four wins have been among that type of breed and over the middle distances.

While Race 9, a Class 5A over 1,800m, comes along late in the day, stick around for another battle between Sheesh, the front-runner, and War Code, the sweeper.

If numbers count, trainer Johnny Lim Boon Thong holds the whip hand in the sixth race – the Open Maiden sprint over 1,500m. He saddles half the field with four of the eight runners.

However, Nick Selvan and Ooi Chin Chin could disrupt Lim’s party plans.

Selvan’s Mega Magnus worked a charm, running the 600m in 38sec while Ooi’s Sky King was kept well in check to cover the trip in 44.2sec.

Ruzaini Supien did the steering on Mega Magnus, while Khaw Choon Kit was astride Sky King.

Granted, Selvan’s Mega Magnus has had four runs and none was good enough to inspire confidence.

That said, last time in a Class 5A race on May 3, the son of Profitable was not accorded a clear passage in that 1,300m race and was inconvenienced in the run to the line.

He eventually took eighth spot in a tight finish which saw the top eight separated by just five lengths. Come May 24, the Irish-bred three-year-old could show some improvement.

Sky King deserves better.

The New Zealand-bred Embellish three-year-old’s last four outings produced four third placings.

Last time out on May 10, he was obliged to race wide throughout. But he stuck to his guns, even when the two leaders were involved in a race of their own.

Prosperous Baby and Banker’s Good eventually put a dozen lengths between themselves and Sky King, who went on to dead-heat with Smashed Avo to share third spot.

Sky King deserves a winning break and the distance of 1,500m could be just what he needs.

Finally, from the training track, there were inspiring workouts from two gallopers engaged in Race 5 on May 24.

Kim Kim, from Selvan’s barn, clocked 39.8sec while Galaxy Grey – an all-the-way winner at Ipoh on March 22 – was also timed at 39.8sec in a separate gallop.

A six-time winner, the last one coming on Dec 14, Kim Kim is running into some form.

With just 53kg to carry, the Adelaide mare should make the board.

As for Galaxy Grey, after tackling the much sharper 1,020m sprints in his last two starts, he will be back to 1,200m – incidentally the trip of his winning debut in Ipoh on March 22.

The Frosted four-year-old grey’s trainer, Simon Dunderdale, who closed proceedings on May 17 on a winning note with Swey City Flyer, will be hoping to carry on from where he left off in the Class 4A event.

brian@sph.com.sg