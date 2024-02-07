Sharon van Rouwendaal claims second open water gold at Doha aquatics world c’ships

DOHA – Dutch swimmer Sharon van Rouwendaal clinched her second title at the Doha World Aquatics Championships in the women’s 5km open water on Feb 7.

The triumph marked a stellar start to 2024 for the 2016 Rio Olympic champion less than six months before the Paris Games, after she previously secured the 10km title in Doha.

“I’m in top form now. This is a really good start to the year,” said the 30-year-old.

Australia’s Chelsea Gubecka had led the race in the second lap, but the Dutchwoman surpassed her with just 150 meters remaining to clinch the victory in 57 minutes and 33.9 seconds. Gubecka trailed by 1.1sec to settle for second place, while Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha (57:36.8) secured bronze.

“At the end, I felt that she was getting tired. I decided to pass her on the outside, and then I won,” commented van Rouwendaal.

Singapore’s Chantal Liew, whose time was 40:15.6 at the fourth split, did not complete the race. She was 38th out of 67 in the women’s 10km on Feb 3.

In the men’s 5km later on Feb 7, Logan Fontaine claimed the title with a time of 51:29.3, leading a one-two finish for France alongside Marc-Antoine Olivier, who was a mere 0.3sec back. Italian swimmer Domenico Acerenza (51:30.0) took the bronze. XINHUA