Shanti Pereira wins 200m for double gold at Asian championships

Shanti Pereira celebrating after winning the women's 200m final at the Asian Athletics Championships on July 16, 2023. ST PHOTO: KIMBERLY KWEK
Shanti Pereira clocked 22.70sec to win the women's 200m final ahead of India’s Jyothi Yarraji and China’s Li Yuting. ST PHOTO: KIMBERLY KWEK
Kimberly Kwek
Updated
14 sec ago
Published
26 min ago

BANGKOK – Shanti Pereira completed an unprecedented sprint double at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships as she stormed to victory in the women’s 200m final on Sunday.

Going into the final as one of the favourites, Singapore’s sprint queen carried on her phenomenal form as she crossed the line at the Suphachalasai National Stadium in a championship record of 22.70sec, shaving 0.04sec off the previous mark set by Bahrain’s 2019 winner Salwa Eid Naser, who did not compete in this edition.

India’s Jyothi Yarraji (23.13) and China’s Li Yuting (23.25) finished second and third respectively.

Shanti, who also won a historic sprint double at the Cambodia SEA Games in May, had clinched Singapore’s first gold medal at the continental meet on Friday when she claimed the 100m crown in a national-record 11.20sec.

In the process, the 26-year-old also ended the Republic’s 16-year medal drought at the Asian championships and won the country’s first medal in a track event since 1975.

More On This Topic
Singapore’s Shanti Pereira claims 100m crown at Asian Athletics Championships
Shanti Pereira qualifies for 200m final, gunning for second gold at Asian Athletics Championships

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top