Shanti Pereira wins 100m at Australian Open Track and Field Championships, lowers national record again

SINGAPORE – Just a day after setting the national 100m record in the heats of the Australian Open Track and Field Championships in Brisbane, Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira did it again in the final on Saturday.

The 26-year-old clocked 11.37 seconds to win the event and lower her record by 0.01sec. Australia’s Torrie Lewis and Bree Masters finished 0.01sec and 0.04sec behind respectively.

This was also the third time Shanti had bettered the national 100m record within a month after clocking 11.46sec at the New Zealand Track and Field Championships in Wellington on March 3. That effort saw her become the first Singaporean to top World Athletics’ women’s 100m outdoor rankings in Asia.

The sprinter told The Straits Times she did not expect another new record on Saturday as she ran against a headwind of 0.4 metres per second, a change from the tailwind the previous day.

Pereira added: “I was definitely aiming for a podium finish so I’m extremely happy to have come out of it with a gold.”

Earlier on Saturday, she came in first in her semi-final with a timing of 11.58sec.

She said: “It just feels good to get in some really good races this month as I start my season.

“I’m super excited for the rest of it.”

Next up for Pereira is her pet event, the 200m. She will be competing in the 200m heats at the Australian Open on Sunday. just a week after breaking the national record with a 23.16sec effort at the Brisbane Track Classic.

After her stint in Australia and New Zealand, she will return to Singapore to compete in the April 26-28 Singapore Open Track and Field Championships, before the May 5-17 SEA Games in Cambodia, where she will be defending her 200m title.