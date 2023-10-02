Shanti Pereira’s parents ‘so proud’ after daughter’s Asian Games win

HANGZHOU – It took a moment for Clarence Pereira to realise that his daughter Shanti had claimed the 200m gold at the Asian Games on Monday.

With the finishing line far from where they were seated at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre, Clarence, whose “eyesight is not too good”, was unable to see the end of the race clearly. He knew Shanti had won only after his wife Jeet told him.

Clarence, 66, said with a smile: “I’m so proud, so proud to see that. I just got emotional. I couldn’t even see the finish.”

Jeet, 63, added: “I have mixed feelings. Waiting for the event to take place was really nerve-racking... She did well for all of us, we’re really proud of her. It’s been a really hard-working process for her.”

Her parents have been a strong pillar of support for Shanti over the years and have tried to make it for as many of her races as possible.

Clarence, an oil consultant, and Jeet, a childcare educator, were there at the Cambodia SEA Games in May to witness Shanti make history with a 100m-200m sprint double.

They were again there to see her win historic golds at July’s Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok and in Hangzhou this week, as she ended Singapore’s 49-year wait for an athletics medal at the Asiad.