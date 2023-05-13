Shanti Pereira’s parents proud as daughter does the talking with her feet

PHNOM PENH – Clarence and Jeet Pereira have heard unsavoury terms, such as “a has-been” used on Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira in the past years. They never responded.

They knew their daughter would let her legs do the talking eventually.

On Friday, Shanti’s history-making success was deafening as the 26-year-old claimed gold in the women’s 100m to become the first Singaporean woman to complete the sprint double at the biennial event. On Monday, she had won her third 200m title.

At the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Clarence and Jeet – who have been in Cambodia since last Sunday – watched on and could not contain their excitement. How could they, given the journey they have been on with their daughter?

Clarence, 66, told The Straits Times that he and his wife have heard, sometimes directly, the criticism levelled at their daughter.

Shanti herself has previously highlighted that she struggled with self-doubt while dealing with defeat – she did not retain her 200m title at the 2017 Games.

Clarence said: “The past few years, we felt the negativity. I would not like to mention names. It came from the public, the people in the local athletics circle who knew her well.

“Even I heard it directly. I just nodded my head and not say anything. Let the legs do the talking.”

Jeet added: “The most important thing is that she did not quit. She did not give up. Whatever that was said about her, her style or training methods, she kept going and she said she will persevere and continue.

“We were always there to support her no matter where the journey was going to take her. We prayed it will turn around.”

Family backing has helped tremendously. Clarence said Shanti’s siblings – older sisters Valerie and Shobi and elder brother Anand – have been her strong pillars of support.

The family had to rally around her at various moments. One was when she was omitted from the Sport Excellence (Spex) Scholarship programme. Shanti was a Spex scholar between 2016 and 2018, but was not included in the scheme again till November, after a sensational 200m win at the Hanoi SEA Games.