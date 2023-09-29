Shanti Pereira qualifies for women’s 100m final at Hangzhou Asian Games

HANGZHOU – Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira sealed her spot in the women’s 100m final at the Hangzhou Asian Games after finishing third in Heat 2 on Friday.

She clocked 11.42 seconds at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, behind Bahrain’s Hajar Alkhaldi (11.34sec) and Thai Supanich Poolkerd (11.36sec).

The top two from each of the three heats qualified automatically for Saturday’s final along with the next two fastest runners in the heats.

That was Pereira and Vietnam’s Thi Nhi Yen Tran (11.59 in Heat 1). Pereira’s teammate Elizabeth-Ann Tan (12.00) was fourth in Heat 3 and did not progress to the next round.

This is Pereira’s first appearance in a final at the Asian Games. The furthest she had gone previously at the Asiad was when she made it to the 200m semi-finals at the 2018 Jakarta Games.

The 27-year-old has had a stellar season so far and in July, made history by winning the 100m and 200m titles at the Asian Athletic Championships in Bangkok.

