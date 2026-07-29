Shanti Pereira misses out on women’s 100m final at Commonwealth Games

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Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira (centre) booking her place in the semi-finals after clocking a season’s best of 11.24sec in the heats on July 27. The 29-year-old missed out on a spot in the final after finishing fifth in her semi-final.

SINGAPORE – National sprinter Shanti Pereira missed out on a place in the women’s 100m final at the Commonwealth Games on July 28.

In cold and rainy conditions at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, the 29-year-old clocked 11.40 seconds to finish fifth in the third semi-final of the women’s 100m event and 14th overall.

Australia’s Torrie Lewis was quickest in the semi-finals in 11.00sec, just ahead of Audrey Leduc of Canada (11.01). Third best was England’s Amy Hunt, who won the third semi-final with 11.02sec.

The top two finishers from each of the three semi-finals, along with the next two fastest athletes overall, advanced to the final, which will be held later on July 28 (July 29, 4.40am Singapore time).



Pereira had booked her place in the semi-finals after clocking a season’s best of 11.24sec in the heats on July 27, just 0.04sec shy of her national record of 11.20 set at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.



She will next compete in her pet event, the women’s 200m, on July 29.