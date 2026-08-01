Shanti Pereira finishes eighth in women’s 200m final at Commonwealth Games

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Singapore’s Shanti Pereira racing in the women’s 200m final at the Commonwealth Games.

SINGAPORE - Racing in her first final at the Commonwealth Games, national sprinter Shanti Pereira finished eighth after clocking 23.21sec in Glasgow’s Scotstoun Stadium on July 31 (Aug 1, Singapore time).

Adaejah Hodge of the British Virgin Islands – who set a Games record of 22.01sec en route to the final – stormed ahead of the field to claim gold in 22.07sec. Trinidad and Tobago’s Shaniqua Bascombe (22.35) and Alana Reid of Jamaica (22.56) took the silver and bronze respectively.

On July 30, Pereira became the first Singaporean runner to qualify for an individual final at the quadrennial event after posting 22.81sec in the semi-finals to finish eighth overall.

The Asian Games 200m gold medallist has been in red-hot form in Glasgow. On July 27, she booked a place in the 100m semi-finals after qualifying first in her heat and finishing third out of 53 athletes. Her time of 11.24sec was just 0.04sec shy of her national record of 11.20sec set at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.

Competing in cold and rainy conditions a day later, the 29-year-old finished fifth in her semi-final in 11.40sec and 14th overall to miss out on a spot in the final.