Shanti Pereira clocks 24.33 seconds to make 200m semis at Asian Athletics Championships

BANGKOK – Less than a day after winning a historic 100m gold at the Asian Athletics Championships, Shanti Pereira was back on the track at Bangkok’s Suphachalasai National Stadium again.

The 26-year-old was back in business as she clocked 24.33 seconds in the 200m heats on Saturday morning to qualify for the semi-finals. She was second in her heat and 11th overall. Compatriot Elizabeth-Ann Tan also advanced after placing 15th with her time of 24.70sec.

Japan’s Remi Tsuruta qualified fastest in 23.72sec

Pereira’s performance in 2023 put her in contention for another medal in Thailand. She owns this season’s fastest 200m time in Asia of 22.69sec.

Her closest challengers will be Japan’s Arisa Kimishima, whose fastest time this season is 23.17sec, which she clocked in June, and Kazakhstan’s 2019 Asian championships silver medallist Olga Safronova, who won the title at the 2014 Asian Games.

Safronova (23.98sec) was third in the heats while Kimishima (24.12sec) was seventh.

The 200m semi-final takes place at 6.45pm (Sgp time) on Saturday.

Singapore will also be represented by Mark Lee in the men’s 200m semi-finals after he finished 18th overall in the heats. He ran 21.48sec. China’s Xie Zhenye was fastest in 20.57sec.