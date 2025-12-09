S’pore’s Shannon Tan tied-46th mid-way through final round of LPGA Tour qualifying series

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan is tied-46th in the final stage of LPGA Tour qualifying, after returning a two-over 74 in the third round and going two-under through 12 holes of the final round.

The third round, suspended on Dec 7 after bad weather caused delays, was completed on Dec 8 before the final round began later that day.

Play was halted again due to darkness, with players having completed between seven and 16 holes.

With the opening day washed out, the tournament – held across the Crossings and Falls Courses at the Magnolia Grove Country Club in Alabama – was shortened from 90 to 72 holes and is expected to conclude on Dec 9.

There is no cut and the top 25 and ties will earn LPGA Tour cards for the 2026 season.

World No. 103 Tan is currently four shots off the pace needed to break into the projected top 25 bracket.

China’s Yan Jing leads the field of 113 at 11-under overall despite being only through 10 holes of her final round, surging ahead with a four-under start.

Germany’s Helen Briem is one shot back, following an even-par 71 in the third round and a one-under in the opening stretch in her final round.

Japan’s Kokona Sakurai mounted a late charge, climbing into a share of second with Briem at three-under after completing nine holes.

Tan, who topped the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit after a standout 2025, is hoping to secure a card on the LPGA Tour next season.