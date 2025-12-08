Shannon Tan still in the hunt for LPGA Tour card in weather-hit qualifying series

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan was tied-27th through nine holes in the third round of the final LPGA Tour qualifying tournament on Dec 7, when play was suspended.

SINGAPORE – Singapore golfer Shannon Tan remains in the hunt for an LPGA Tour card despite another weather-disrupted day at the final stage of the LPGA Qualifying Series, which has now been shortened to 72 holes.

Tan, who is tied-27th with six others at two-under, was one-under through nine holes after making a bogey and two birdies on the par-71 Falls Course at the Magnolia Grove Country Club in Alabama, when third-round play was suspended on Dec 7.

It is the second such disruption this week, after the first round – initially scheduled for Dec 4 – was delayed by a day.

Originally supposed to be contested over 90 holes across the Crossings and Falls courses at Magnolia Grove, the LPGA Tour announced that the tournament would be reduced to 72 holes and will conclude on Dec 9.

There will be no cut, with top 25 and ties earning LPGA Tour status for the 2026 season.

Play on Dec 7 was halted at 9.05am and resumed at 2.30pm, before the action was eventually called off for darkness. The 115-player field had completed between four and 11 holes.

Germany’s Helen Briem leads at 11-under, while Slovenia’s Ana Belac, South Korea’s Lee Dong-eun, France’s Perrine Delacour and Canada’s Leah John two strokes behind on second.

World No. 103 Tan is seeking to secure her LPGA card after a standout 2025 season in which she won the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit, claiming two titles and six other top-10 finishes.