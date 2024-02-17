Shannon Tan’s parents quit their jobs, moved to Australia to support her golfing dreams

SINGAPORE – As Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan completed the final round of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open on Feb 11, her father Desmond was following the action closely from the live stream thousands of kilometres away.

It took five hours for Shannon, 19, to seal a historic victory at the tournament as she became Singapore’s first winner on the Ladies European Tour (LET), but for Desmond and his family, it was a moment years in the making.

Desmond and his wife Winnie Cheong have had to make some major decisions for their family in support of their daughter’s golfing career.

The first came about seven years ago when Shannon, their only child, asked to move to Australia to pursue golf.

After some considering and believing it would benefit her, Desmond and Winnie, who worked in the semi-conductor industry and as an office administrator respectively, quit their jobs to relocate the family to the Gold Coast.

Desmond, 51, said: “It was a big decision but I was happy she wanted to further develop and pursue golf, that’s why I do feel happy that she initiated that move as well.”

The social golfer had introduced his daughter to the game when she was five, thinking it could be a bonding activity for the pair.

“At that moment she was enjoying everything as long as it was outdoors, but for golf, she didn’t feel bored,” noted Desmond, who now freelances in various sectors.

“For some kids, hitting balls can become quite boring after 30 minutes, but for her, she was still enjoying it after two hours, whether it was putting, chipping, hitting.”

Shannon progressed steadily through the age groups and gave a first glimpse of her potential when she won an inter-school tournament in Primary 5.

She was smaller than most in the field and her lean build limited how far she could hit, but Desmond recalled how her short game propelled her to an unexpected win.

He applied what he read about biomechanics by exposing Shannon to different sports such as running, football and tennis to help her in her development as a golfer. But even then, he was cautious about putting too much emphasis on results.

He said: “Sustainability for kids is very important. At some point, if the results don’t turn out well, there may be a loss of interest...

“Building the basic foundation was another key area – there was no rush to get results and she was enjoying the process.”