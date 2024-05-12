Shannon Tan learns lessons on and off the course in her first four months on golf’s Ladies European Tour

SEOUL – These days when Shannon Tan walks a course, her first instinct is not to check the leaderboard.

This may not have been the case last season or earlier, but Tan has gained plenty of lessons in her first four months on the Ladies European Tour (LET) that she believes have helped her become a better athlete.

The 20-year-old used to always look at the leaderboard to see how she was performing as compared to others, but now tries to focus on just herself.

It was an epiphany that came to her one night as she was having dinner after one of her rounds at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open in February.

“I can play well in the last round and she plays even better, so there’s no point worrying about what your opponent does,” said Tan, who eventually won the tournament to become Singapore’s first LET champion.

“It helps my mindset when I go into an event that I should just be in control of me trying to hit fairways and greens instead of focusing on other things like how everyone else is doing.”