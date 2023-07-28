'Shameful' as Ukrainian fencer disqualified for refusing to shake hands with Russian

MILAN - Ukraine’s Olha Kharlan was disqualified from the world fencing championships for refusing to shake hands with her beaten Russian opponent on Thursday in a decision blasted as “absolutely shameful”.

Kharlan, the first athlete officially representing Ukraine to face a Russian or Belarusian opponent since Moscow’s invasion of her country in February 2022, opted against shaking the hand of Anna Smirnova.

Instead, she offered a touch of her blade after the bout at the tournament in Milan.

“The decision (to disqualify) is the manifestation of a complete lack of empathy, misunderstanding of the emotional context and is absolutely shameful,” Ukraine presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote on social media.

Kharlan outclassed Smirnova and was cheered on by around 20 members of the Ukrainian delegation chanting “Slava Ukraini” (‘Glory to Ukraine’).

Smirnova, furious at the handshake snub as well as her defeat, refused to leave the arena and sat on a chair for an hour in protest.

The rules of the international federation (FIE) state that “the two fencers must shake hands once the result is given.”

The Ukrainian fencing federation demanded Kharlan be reinstated.

“We have already submitted our protest to the Bureau of the International Fencing Federation,” the President of Ukraine’s Fencing Federation Mykhaylo Ilyashev told journalists.

‘Reinstate Kharlan’

“We are waiting for the immediate consideration of this protest, so that this disqualification is cancelled and Olha can take part in team competitions.”

Four-time sabre world champion Kharlan had told AFP in a recent interview that she would not shake hands with a Russian rival.

Kharlan, 32, had only been given the green light to compete at 6am GMT on Thursday morning, hours after the Ukraine sports ministry changed its previous policy of barring athletes from facing Russians or Belarusians competing as neutrals.

Under the new policy, Ukrainians cannot face athletes who “represent the Russian Federation and Belarus”.

Smirnova was competing as a neutral.