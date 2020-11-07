Shadow Breaker can go all the way

RACE 1 (1,650M)

4 Wonderful Tiger won third-up last campaign. He gets an excellent chance to repeat with a lovely run from Gate 1 for Chad Schofield.

1 Humble Steed returns to Class 5, where he is a two-time winner. He just has to overcome a wide draw.

5 Smiling Success gets a favourable draw which should allow him to find the front with ease.

10 Virtus Star is next best, off the back of a tidy last-start win.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

4 Shadow Breaker has led and won over this course and distance. There is every likelihood he will try to do the same from a good draw.

12 Nunchuks has held his form up in class. He rates strongly with a good gate and a light weight.

7 Indigenous Star draws awkwardly this time. But he does get champion jockey Zac Purton.

2 Magnetism is next best.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

6 My Ecstatic has trialled well. With even luck, he looks a leading player first-up.

5 Good Shot won second-up last term. He mixes his form, but does have plenty of ability on his day.

10 Courageous Dragon is looking to go one better, after finishing second last start. He has drawn well.

8 Shining On is racing well. He should not be too far away.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

8 Winner's Heart looks ready to fire in what appears to be a suitable race.

2 Momentum Galaxy struggled to make ground last start, but his win before that was excellent.

10 Travel Datuk is winless from 44 attempts, but is a solid earner for connections.

4 Wild West Wing won with plenty in hand last start. He rates strongly with the good gate.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

7 King Dragon has ability. He is nearing a win with two top-three efforts.

9 Daily Beauty gets a good gate. He deserves respect.

2 Villa Fionn is racing well. He should be able to score off his current figure.

8 Universal Go Go has drawn poorly, but is in solid enough form to warrant respect.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

8 Wins All closed in last start to suggest that he could measure up in this grade with a positive ride.

1 Kinda Cool is a talent who appears to have plenty of rating points in hand.

2 Simply Fluke is consistent. He should get his chance.

4 Lucky Quality rarely runs a bad race. He can finish around the mark.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

9 Wealthy Delight has shown improvement. He looks primed to take another step forward.

3 Holy Heart is a lightly raced talent. He seems better on dirt, but he can figure with the right run.

2 Uncle Steve mixes his form. But, on his day, he can be ultra-impressive. He is worth considering.

6 Jolly Honour, a two-time course-and-distance winner, deserves respect.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

10 We The South can find the front and take plenty of catching from the inside draw.

9 Fabulous Eight missed narrowly last time. Off that run, he must be respected.

8 Heart Conquered is not too far away from a first Hong Kong win. The wide draw is awkward though.

3 Harmony And Rich is lightly raced and on the up. He bears close watching.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

4 Chicken Dance has returned well from a tendon injury with two competitive efforts. He is capable of taking this race.

8 Ares is looking for back-to-back wins. He can find the front and play catch me if you can.

11 Takingufurther mixes his form but is capable on his day. The light weight suits.

1 Californiadeepshot just needs to shoulder the big weight.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

3 Gunnison ran a blinder last start. If he has come on, he rates as a leading player.

4 Good Luck Friend is a supreme talent looking for his fifth Hong Kong win at his ninth start.

6 All In Mind is looking to snap a streak of two runner-up efforts. He caught the eye in his recent trial.

1 Shining Ace is next best. He has had the benefit of two runs this campaign.