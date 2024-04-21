Sha’Carri Richardson upset by Aussie teen in 200m at Xiamen Diamond League

XIAMEN – Australian teenager Torrie Lewis produced a devastating finish to upset 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson in the 200m at the Xiamen Diamond League meet on April 20.

Richardson, who also won world championship bronze for the United States in the 200m in Budapest in 2023, looked to have victory sewn up but had not counted on 19-year-old Lewis way out in lane nine, who won in 22.96sec.

“It’s kind of late for me in the season to open up,” said Richardson. “I was a little nervous but once I was on the track it felt like home.

“I felt really good with this first performance. I know what I’ve got to work on.”

Lewis said she was shocked, not having expected to win against a high-calibre field. “No, not at all! My goal was honestly just to hold on as long as I could. I was in lane nine, so I knew they’d all be chasing me,” she said.

“I just did nationals on Sunday so came straight here from that. And this is most of their season openers, so I knew I had an edge coming in but I wasn’t sure because I’ve never raced them.

“I honestly didn’t notice I’d beaten them until I saw the replay and it was like ‘Holy crap!’ It was so surreal beating Sha’Carri.”

There was no such drama for Christian Coleman in the men’s 100m, the American holding his composure after his trademark fast start misfired for the win in 10.13sec, teammate Fred Kerley in second 0.04 back.

“I’ll put that in the bank and keep getting better,” said Coleman. “Usually I’m out 20-30 metres in a race but today I felt I was a step behind.

“I feel really good about the fact that I was able to stay composed, stay in my lane and put together a good race.”

Gudaf Tsegay, a multi world medallist from 1,500m to 10,000m, led home a quintet of Ethiopians as she set a meet record and world lead of 3:50.30 to win the women’s 1,500m. It was the third-fastest time ever.

“I’m surprised because it’s my first race outdoors!” she said. “Competition is easy, training is hard for me!”

A loaded 100m hurdles saw Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn come from behind to take the win in a meet record of 12.45sec.