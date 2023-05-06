Sha’Carri Richardson storms to 100m win in Diamond League

DOHA - Sha’Carri Richardson left her rivals in the dust as the American streaked to victory in the 100 metres in the first Diamond League meet of the season in Doha on Friday.

Richardson, who was expected to be one of the biggest draws at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 before she accepted a one-month ban after testing positive for cannabis, set a meet record in Doha with a time of 10.76 seconds.

The 23-year-old beat Jamaica’s world 200m champion Shericka Jackson (10.85sec) while Briton Dina Asher-Smith was third (10.98sec) in a field that featured five Americans on the start line.

“I’m so blessed and thankful, I feel at peace. All I do is the best I do and I’m excited to do it,” Richardson said.

“Like I said it before, I had to be kicked out from another 100 metres race, so I had to do my best no matter what. Peace, love and life.”

Asher-Smith, who won the world 200m title in Doha in 2019, said she was happy with her third-placed finish.

“The whole point about my season is to race against the best and I did that tonight. I am really happy with my race, third place is a good start and the time is decent,” she said.

In the men’s 200m, American Fred Kerley stormed to victory in Lane 7, clocking 19.92sec, using his long strides to his advantage in the final 40m.

The American, who won the silver in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics, reeled in compatriot and Tokyo 200m silver medallist Kenneth Bednarek (20.11) who finished second while Canadian Aaron Brown (20.20) was third.

“I was comfortable, but I know I still got work to do. The most important was to win and I did,” Kerley said.

“I was happy with the competition, it was a good one, the guys gave me a fight. Next is Japan, (I will) open up my season in the 100 (metres).”

Fellow Canadian and reigning Olympic champion Andre De Grasse was in Lane 8 and could only manage a sixth-placed finish despite a season-best time.

India’s Neeraj Chopra and Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, reigning Olympic champions in the men’s javelin and women’s 1,500m, began their Diamond League title defences with wins in their respective events.

With several Indian fans in attendance, Chopra set the tone for the competition with his very first attempt even though he showed disappointment with his throw, a world-leading 88.67m.