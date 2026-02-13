Seville Marathon offers 2027 deferrals after rail disruption

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SEVILLE, Spain, Feb 13 - The Seville Marathon has been forced into last-minute changes before Sunday's race after ongoing rail disruption in Spain left runners stranded, with organisers offering affected athletes the opportunity to defer until 2027.

Seville City Council and Sportlife, the company contracted to run the event, announced the measure as train services between the Spanish capital and Seville remain suspended following last month's fatal accident in Adamuz, Cordoba.

The route is used by many of the 17,000 registered runners, including those travelling via Madrid from Barcelona and other parts of Spain.

Before the start of Sunday's 41st edition, a minute's silence will be observed in memory of those who died in the accident and "as a sign of solidarity with their families and friends".

Organisers added that they "wish to show their solidarity with all those affected by the floods caused by the recent storms".

This year's race had already reached a record 17,000 entrants — 3,000 more than in 2025 — with all bibs sold months in advance.

More than 16,500 amateurs and nearly 500 elite athletes are expected on the start line for what organisers describe as the flattest and fastest marathon course in Europe, a draw for those chasing Olympic Games and World Championship qualifying times.

International runners have dominated recent editions. In 2025, Ethiopian Selemon Barega won on his marathon debut in 2:05:15. Barega added the Seville crown to a CV that includes Olympic 10,000 metres gold at Tokyo 2020 and multiple World and Indoor Championships medals.

Despite its growing profile, Seville operates on a different financial scale to some rival races. The 2026 budget stands at 2.3 million euros ($2.73 million), compared with eight million for the Valencia Marathon, prompting organisers to target emerging athletes, proven performers on the course and runners stepping up to the distance — a strategy that paid off with Barega's debut.

In the women's race last year, another Ethiopian newcomer, Anchinalu Dessie Genaneh, clocked 2:22:17 to win. REUTERS