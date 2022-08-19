Severe weather sees European athletics session suspended

MUNICH, GERMANY (AFP) - The evening session of the European Athletics Championships scheduled to start at 1805 GMT on Thursday (2.05am on Friday, Singapore time) has been suspended because of a "severe weather warning".

Heavy rain started to fall as thousands of spectators filed into the Olympic Stadium, where a sell-out crowd was expected.

"We have to suspend the event due to a severe weather warning. For your own safety, we kindly ask you to gather under the roof on the main stand," organisers said.

"Please wait for further announcements and follow the instructions of our safety personnel."

Organisers gave no time for a re-start of the session, which was to include the final of the women's long jump featuring Germany's two-time world champion, Olympic gold medallist and defending European champion Malaika Mihambo.