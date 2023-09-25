Seven-try Scotland see off Tonga in 45-17 World Cup win

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - Scotland v Tonga - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 24, 2023 Scotland's Kyle Steyn and Chris Harris in action with Tonga's Halaleva Fifita REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - Scotland v Tonga - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 24, 2023 Scotland's George Horne scores their fifth try REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - Scotland v Tonga - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 24, 2023 Scotland's Darcy Graham scores their seventh try REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - Scotland v Tonga - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 24, 2023 Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe in action REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - Scotland v Tonga - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 24, 2023 Scotland's Kyle Steyn scores their third try REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
NICE, France - Scotland got their World Cup campaign back on track with a bonus-point 45-17 victory over Tonga in their clash in Nice on Sunday to keep their quarter-final hopes alive in Pool B.

The win may have come at a cost too with captain Jamie Ritchie forced off in the first half following a blow to the head in a tackle from Tongan winger Afusipa Taumoepeau, who was perhaps fortunate to see the colour of his card remain yellow.

Wingers Duhan van der Merwe and Kyle Steyn each crossed for tries, along with George Turner, Rory Darge, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn and Darcy Graham, as Scotland used the width of the field and space left by some poor Tonga defending.

The Pacific Islanders put in huge hits in the tackle, but also showed they have an enterprising attack at times and managed tries through Solomone Kata and giant prop Ben Tameifuna.

Number eight Vaea Fifita was the second Tongan player to receive a bunker yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Finn Russell with three minutes remaining. REUTERS

