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Seven tries for South Africa in winning start to Nations Championship

July 4 - South Africa’s forward power proved decisive as they scored seven tries in beating England 45-21 in Johannesburg in a gruelling start for both countries in the new Nations Championship on Saturday.

The Springboks spread their tries among Thomas du Toit, Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Grant Williams, Malcolm Marx, Jesse Kriel and Ben Jason-Dixon with Kolbe putting over five conversions in his new kicking role.

England’s tries were shared among their forwards with Ellis Genge, George Martin and Alex Coles scoring and Fin Smith converting.

England threatened to be overrun at Ellis Park as they went 17-0 down after 11 minutes but they fought back to reduce the deficit to three points at the break, only to be outmuscled in the second half.

The Springboks, whose captain Siya Kolisi was ruled out with a hamstring injury before kickoff, came storming out of the starting blocks with prop Du Toit barrelling over in the second minute.

A break by fellow front rower Ox Nche kept up a whirlwind start, allowing Kolbe to go over for a second try after sixth minutes.

The third followed quickly as the home sledgehammer continued with the pack again setting up the score and Arendse finishing off in the corner, brushing aside Marcus Smith from a standing start.

ENGLAND FIND THEIR CONFIDENCE WITH TWO FIRST-HALF TRIES

England found their confidence restored as they went down the other end and, after more than 20 phases being repelled by the home defence, saw captain Jamie George stretch over to dot down the ball. He was however ruled offside after a Television Match Official check.

They kept plugging away and finally breached Bok lines in the 35th minute when Genge took a quick tap penalty and powered over.

Before half-time the deficit was down to three points as Smith kicked a 50-22 and from the resultant line out lock Martin was able to also breach the defence after some slick handling.

South Africa were again on the front foot when the game resumed with scrumhalf Williams sniping through from close-in for a 44th-minute try, followed by a score for Kriel 12 minutes later as the forwards pounded away to put the hosts 31-14 ahead

With 12 minutes left, England lock Coles reduced the deficit to 10 points but hopes of a comeback were hard hit when centre Tommy Freeman and Guy Pepper were yellow carded, reducing England to 13 men for the final stages.

That opened the door for two more Bok tries for Marx and Dixon. REUTERS