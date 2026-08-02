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Shirly Tan, 62, is now a full-time caregiver for her husband Titus Toh who has lung fibrosis.

SINGAPORE – Ever since Shirly Tan got hooked on pickleball following the Covid-19 pandemic, she had dreamt of playing in a major tournament.

So, when her husband Titus Toh, 66, who had introduced her to the sport, was subsequently diagnosed with lung fibrosis and can no longer play, the 62-year-old retiree thought her wish will remain a pipe dream as she became his primary caregiver and stopped going on overseas trips.

But in late July, Tan ticked off the item on her bucket list when she made her appearance in the 50-plus amateur category of the Leapmotor Singapore Open.

Recalling when her friend Brenda Lwa broached the idea of playing in the women’s doubles at the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour Asia 500 event: “When she first asked me, I thought, ‘I really love the game and I will never get to travel because I’m a caregiver, so since the PPA is here, why not?’.”

Even Toh was sceptical, as Tan noted: “My husband was saying, ‘you sure you all can or not’, and I told him, ‘we never try, how would we know?’”

Unable to fight back her tears, Tan added: “It’s a bucket list item for me to play this kind of big competition because I won’t have a chance to travel to another country to play.”

Seniors Brenda Lwa (left) and Shirly Tan competing at the amateur 50+ category of the Leapmotor Singapore Open. PHOTO: LEAPMOTOR SINGAPORE OPEN

Lwa, 66, who picked up the sport in 2023 from her goddaughter, had known Tan from the ActiveSG Jurong West pickleball programme for seniors.

The accounts manager said: “We used to play against each other, and we were (among) a group of friends, always going for meals after playing, so we were all comfortable with each other, win or lose, it’s fine.

“I’m just happy to know, especially for me at this age, that I still have a chance to take part in such a big competition and, I would say, I’m proud of myself. I’m 66!”.

It turned out to be a thrilling outing for the rookie pairing, who displayed good chemistry as they lost the third-place play-off to Peggy Tan and Foo Pei, despite Lwa’s leg injury, which she suffered before the tournament.

Retired banker Liew Kim Fui, who also competed in the 50-plus category, is also espousing the benefits of pickleball.

His advice to seniors who are contemplating picking up the sport is to “just try it”.

Said the 70-year-old: “I always liked competition and I used to be a tennis player... until my knees went bad. I took some years to train my muscles back up and after Covid and I noticed that this game was so interesting.

“It’s so easy because the court is small and at the lower level. I’ve been encouraging my wife because it’s good socially, and I encourage anyone to play.”

70-year-old Liew Kim Fui in action at the PPA Tour Asia 500 Leapmotor Singapore Open on July 26. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

All three are part of a growing number of Singaporeans who are into pickleball, with over 5,000 active players here. The annual Pesta Sukan competition in 2025 drew over 2,000 people, according to the Singapore Pickleball Association.

To attract more seniors to take up an active lifestyle, local bank OCBC recently launched a two-year pickleball partnership with Care Corner Seniors Services – a social service agency that helps frail and vulnerable seniors who are socially isolated.

Under the initiative, 100 seniors will receive free pickleball training over two years, with 50 taking part each year in a four-month, 10-session programme.

Ho Soo Hock, 74, joined Care Corner’s pickleball initiative. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Among the 2026 cohort is Ho Soo Hock, whose interest was piqued after seeing people play at the Care Corner in Toa Payoh.

The 74-year-old said: “I used to play table tennis, but was never really playing regularly, but now that I have time, I thought it was a good time to join an interest group.

“I heard of pickleball, and when I went to the community centre, I saw people play the sport, but I didn’t know much about it, but I thought, ‘Why not try and have a feel of it?’, and I love learning new things.”

Training began on July 7 and will culminate in a sports day organised by Care Corner on Nov 11.

Up to 10 seniors from the cohort will also be selected by their coaches to compete in the novice category of the inaugural OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball Open from Oct 23-25. There are also three other categories – Open, the Bank of Singapore Corporate Challenge and the invite-only Bank of Singapore Invitational Championship.

Registration for the tournament opened on July 27 and organisers have since confirmed that the novice category has sold out.

Tong Shui Chong, 83, a retiree who trains in Marsiling, said: “Care Corner has been very active in promoting activities for us seniors.

“I’m one of those who are not active in sports, but I’ve heard about pickleball and to me, that game seemed quite mild, and it was not a question of trying to be the best, it’s just to play, keep active and it’s a good game for the elderly.”

When asked if he would be keen to participate in the tournament if chosen, the former polytechnic lecturer said with a laugh: “If I’m up to the standard to be picked, I’m game!”

Tong Shui Chong, 83, is keen to participate in the inaugural OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball Open if given the opportunity. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG