Serena Williams’ comeback at Queen’s Club over after Victoria Mboko injury

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Serena Williams will have to wait to continue her comeback in next week's Berlin Open doubles.

LONDON – Serena Williams’ bid to win the Queen’s Club doubles title on her return to tennis came to a premature end on June 11 after the American legend’s partner Victoria Mboko was forced to withdraw from the tournament.

Williams sensationally returned to action on June 9 for the first time in four years, partnering with Mboko for a straight-set victory over Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe in the first round.

The pair were due to play Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund in the quarter-finals of the grass-court event in west London on June 11.

But Mboko pulled out just hours before the last-eight clash after failing to recover from a left knee injury suffered in the second set of her singles match against Karolina Pliskova the previous day.

World No. 9 Mboko was unable to finish that match and the Canadian teenager opted not to risk aggravating the injury by playing in the doubles with Williams.

Tournament organisers confirmed Mboko’s withdrawal from the doubles, leaving Williams to wait to continue her comeback in the Berlin Open doubles next week. AFP