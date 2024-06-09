Serbia sign off Euro warm-ups with 3-0 friendly win over Sweden

STOCKHOLM - Goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Tadic gave Serbia the perfect send-off as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 over Sweden in their final friendly ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany, which begins next Friday.

With Sweden's record goal-scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic among the 46,956 watching from the stands ahead of a post-match ceremony in his honour, Milinkovic-Savic broke the deadlock with an 18th-minute header as the Swedish defence was caught napping.

The Swedes brought on Alexander Isak at halftime and created a number of good chances but Mitrovic added the second goal with his final touch of the game on the hour mark, before being replaced by Tadic, and the substitute scored himself eight minutes later to complete the rout.

Serbia kick off their Euro 2024 Group C campaign against England in Gelsenkirchen on June 16 before going on to meet Slovenia and Denmark. REUTERS