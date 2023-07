The extraordinary player recognises greatness. The fearless competitor senses true bravery. The unyielding champion detects intensity. Across the Wimbledon net on Sunday lay a Spaniard but for the Serb it must have felt like looking into a mirror. Novak Djokovic finds answers for a living and now Carlos Alcaraz had found an answer to him.

In short he’d passed The Test 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.