Sepak takraw: Perses chief Nasri Haron defiant after suspension by Asian body

SINGAPORE - Nasri Haron, president of the Singapore Sepak Takraw Federation (Perses), has been suspended by the sport's Asian body over statements made about the latter's leadership.

The 62-year-old civil servant, a former Deputy Superintendent of Police, faces six charges of making statements that are "scurrilous and defamatory of the leadership and the executive council of Astaf (Asian Sepak Takraw Federation)".

He allegedly made these statements in a letter and two e-mails that were delivered to Astaf members - and later copied to officials in the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and International Olympic Council (IOC) - in February 2021.

In a media statement issued on April 4 and signed off by Astaf secretary general Boonchai Lorhpipat, the body said it had served notice to Nasri on March 26 of its intention to pursue disciplinary proceedings against him.

"In the meantime, (Nasri) is suspended from any activities related to the sport of sepak takraw, including holding any office or positions related to the sport with immediate effect," added Astaf.

When contacted, Nasri confirmed he had sent the letter and e-mails in question, but stressed that he had not violated terms of the Astaf constitution.

The Perses chief told The Straits Times: "I will be contesting all the charges that they levelled against me as we feel that Astaf is acting 'ultra vires' (meaning beyond its powers) in this matter."

He also added that he did not receive the March 26 notice.

Instead, Perses had received a letter from Astaf on March 28 notifying them that he had been suspended and "should be stripped of all posts that are related to sepak takraw", said Nasri.

Astaf later sent another notice dated April 6 requiring him to respond within 14 days.

Nasri said Perses had sought the advice of national agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) as well as the Singapore National Olympic Council.

In response to media queries, a SportSG spokesman said: "We are closely monitoring the situation and will ensure that our athletes are not impacted in their training or competitions."

In November 2019, Nasri ousted veteran sepak takraw official Abdul Halim Kader 12-9 in Perses' elections.

Halim had been Perses president since 2000, except for a spell from 2013-2015, when he served as general secretary, a role the 71-year-old had previously been in from 1982-1999.

Despite being voted out of his leadership position in Perses, Halim remains the president of Astaf, a role he has held since 2004.