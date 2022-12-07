Sepak takraw: Astaf orders Perses to vacate president and sec-gen offices following bans

SINGAPORE – Sanctions continue to fall on the beleaguered Singapore Sepak Takraw Federation (Perses).

Days after its president Nasri Haron was banned from the sport locally and internationally for 10 years by the Asian Sepak Takraw Federation (Astaf), Perses secretary general Zahid Abdul Aziz has also been suspended for five years.

The Singapore body has also been ordered to vacate the offices of its president and secretary-general within 90 days of the notice which was dated Dec 5.

Zahid faced two charges that were heard by the Astaf disciplinary panel, comprising representatives from India, Japan, Pakistan, Iran, Indonesia and Malaysia, who convened on Nov 26 for the disciplinary hearing.

Both charges were for acts of misconduct.

The first alleged he was involved in Perses’ issuing and communicating “formal official statements disparaging Astaf as the sepak takraw governing body to other international federation and/or sport bodies on matters that are of internal nature”.

It also included his alleged involvement in communication “intending to seek intervention by other international federation and/or sport bodies on Astaf’s efficient administration and governance and challenging Astaf’s autonomous authority thereby acting in a manner outside of Astaf and in breach of Astaf rules and regulations”.

These were in relation to statements Nasri had made that are “scurrilous and defamatory of the leadership and the executive council of Astaf”. He made these alleged statements in a letter and two e-mails that were delivered to Astaf members – and later copied to officials in the Olympic Council of Asia and International Olympic Committee – in February 2021.

The second charge alleged that he had “intentionally and or maliciously, disposed of and or inappropriately removed and or caused loss of the property of Astaf valued at US$9,700... without due notice to Astaf”.

According to the press release from Astaf, the property comprised balls and books which were disposed by Zahid and others at a waste disposal site in front of Perses’ Centre of Excellence at Bedok North Street 2 on Feb 5, 2020.

He was ordered to reimburse Astaf US$5,000 (S$6,800) to cover the cost of convening the international disciplinary committee, failing which will result in an additional two years’ suspension.

He has 21 days to lodge an appeal to the Astaf president with an appeal fee of US$2,000 payable to Astaf before it is heard by the Astaf appeal board/committee.

In a press statement, Zahid said Perses is reviewing the decision and seeking legal advice on the matter.

He added: “Perses will continue its operation unchanged. Perses is the sole and recognised National Federation/National Sport Association for the sport of sepak takraw in the Republic of Singapore and that status quo will not change.”