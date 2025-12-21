Seow, Ong clinch their first champion titles in Malaysia

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Pacific Silver (Jerlyn Seow) racing past Ten Ten (Zulhilmi Mazuki) to take out the Open Maiden race (1,400m) at Sungai Besi on Dec 21.

Freshly crowned 2025 Malaysian champion apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow kept the wins going, after she brought up another victory aboard Pacific Silver for her master trainer Jason Ong at the season’s second-last meeting on Dec 21.

A two-time champion apprentice in Singapore in 2023 and 2024, Seow has now tallied 37 wins – 15 more than her closest rival Syafifie Zailuddin – to land her first Malaysian champion apprentice title.

It would be impossible for Syafifie to turn the tables on her with one last meeting to go in Ipoh on Dec 28.

But as much as the 32-year-old was happy with her third champion apprentice title, she will be making her transition into a freelance jockey in the 2026 season after her fifth and final year of apprenticeship.

While she will still ride as a full-fledged jockey, Seow also took up a diploma programme in Veterinary Wellness Care at Temasek Polytechnic earlier, with the view of possibly going down a different career path – becoming a vet, dog trainer or dog groomer – in future.

She has completed her diploma course in September, and enrolled herself in another 300-hour pet grooming course in Singapore.

Seow is grateful for the support from Ong and the owners of Pacific Stable, and hopes the partnerships continue into 2026.

“To win the Malaysian champion apprentice title as a Singaporean, I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved,” said Seow, who rode 12 winners in her first season in Malaysia in 2024.

“I think I have done quite well because I have surpassed myself in terms of number of wins compared to the last two (14 wins in 2023 and 20 wins in 2024).

“But it hasn’t been easy because travelling between Singapore and Malaysia every week is tiring. I usually fly in on Thursdays, and return to Singapore on Sunday nights.

“I want to thank Jason and the Pacific Stable for always supporting me, and also my family.

“I hope they can continue to support me next year and, hopefully, for me to win my first Group 1 race.”

After sitting in midfield on the rails, Pacific Silver ($11) lunged home late to beat Ten Ten (Zulhilmi Mazuki) by half a length in the RM38,000 (S$12,000) Open Maiden race (1,400m).

“The plan was to be in a handy position and I found a good spot for him,” she said of the I Am Invincible four-year-old.

“When the gap opened in the straight, he flew home nicely.”

Seow felt unwell and stood down from her two remaining rides, after Pacific Warrior finished unplaced in the Sungai Besi Autoworld Cup (1,400m) won by Fortune Tree ($23).

Ong, who topped the Singapore trainers’ log in 2023 and 2024 with 66 and 79 wins respectively, has chalked up 86 winners after three wins over the two-day meeting weekend in Selangor.

Besides Pacific Silver who got on the board at his fourth start, The Wild Goal ($89) and Wins Eight ($33) saluted on Dec 20.

The 37-year-old Singaporean trainer moved to be based in Kuala Lumpur in late 2024 after Kranji’s closure.

He claimed his first Group success with Filial Dragon in the Group 1 Perak Gold Vase (1,100m) at Ipoh on July 13 since he began training in Singapore in 2019.

Winners also poured in steadily and he soon tore away to a big lead on the 2025 Malaysian trainers’ premiership, with 22 wins more than 2024’s champion trainer Simon Dunderdale (64 wins).

Dunderdale scored a double on the weekend with Infinity Victory ($51) and Eruption ($30).

While the honour of champion trainer goes to him, Ong said strong support from owners and dedication from his staff are crucial to his achievements, both in Singapore and Malaysia.

“It’s very satisfying and meaningful to win my first champion trainer title in Malaysia. I’m very proud of that,” said Ong, who is currently in South Korea for a holiday.

“This result reflects the consistency of the horses throughout the season and the teamwork behind the scenes. It’s a special achievement, especially in my first season of training here.

“I don’t take it (winning champion trainer title for three consecutive years) for granted.

“There are different challenges every year. To surpass my previous tallies of 66 and 79 wins, it shows that the stable has continued to improve.

“This achievement isn’t an individual effort. I’d like to thank my owners for their trust and continued support, especially through the transition from Singapore to Malaysia.

“My stable staff deserve huge credit — their hard work, long hours, and attention to details made all the difference. I’m also thankful to my family for their constant support behind the scenes.

“My main goal next year is to keep improving and to maintain the consistency.

“Championships are never guaranteed, so the focus will be on developing the horses, managing the stable well and giving every runner the best possible chance.”

Despite drawing blanks over the two-day meeting, Brazilian jockey Andre da Silva sealed his first Malaysian champion jockey’s title, holding an unassailable lead of 72 wins – 24 more than runner-up Shafiq Rizuan.

