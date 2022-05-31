Seow-Axel combo excels again

A well-judged ride beyond her years from apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow went a long way in steering Axel to a seventh win at Kranji on Saturday.

Adding more merit to the victory was the fact that the $50,000 Class 4 race over the Polytrack 1,700m did not quite unfold the way the backers of the $20 shot would have probably liked.

A few eyebrows must have been raised when the young woman got the Darci Brahma six-year-old out of his comfort zone in mid-race.

Her mount tackled joint-leaders Ace Sovereign (Ronnie Stewart) and Etwas Neues (Zyrul Nor Azman) to make it a line of three right at the top of the queue.

Nine out of 10 times, such premature exertions while punching the breeze come to grief.

But, on closer look, Seow had not really spent a penny on the horse, who is without a doubt one of her favourites.

Axel was her first career winner more than a year ago, on April 24.

Obviously, Seow, who went on to win on Axel one more time, knew the horse well.

Trainer Donna Logan's apprentice jockey waited until the turn before finally cutting the ribbons. Axel immediately bounded clear.

Etwas Neues who, on 50kg was in receipt of 21/2kg, was chipping away at the margin along the rails.

Riders and horses pulled out all the stops.