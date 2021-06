Strutting along the Esplanade Bridge, Brent Folan was hard to miss. Not while he was in his stars-and-stripes onesie that helped him go viral at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

In the get-up, the 30-year-old American became an overnight sensation - almost literally - in Brazil for snagging selfies with sports superstars. Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, Simone Biles, you name them, he has a picture with them.