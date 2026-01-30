See It Again is worth another look in Met

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

After two thirds at his two earlier races, See It Again is one of champion trainer Justin Snaith’s front runners for the top prize in the Grade 1 Cape Town Met (2,000m) at Kenilworth on Jan 31.

1 COSMIC SPEED

A Grade 1 winner over a mile, the four-year-old steps out to 2,000m for the first time, after running fifth behind The Real Prince in the Grade 1 King’s Plate (1,600m) on Jan 10. Each-way chance.

2 EIGHT ON EIGHTEEN

The defending Cape Town Met champion and reigning South African Horse of the Year will be much better, for a first-up eighth behind The Real Prince in the Grade 1 King’s Plate (1,600m) on Jan 10 in his first race since July. Very hard to beat again.

3 SAIL THE SEAS

Beaten only by stablemate Eight On Eighteen in his one run at this course and distance in the Grade 1 Cape Derby (2,000m); also a close fourth in the recent Grade 1 King’s Plate (1,600m). Ticks a lot of boxes.

4 GLADATORIAN

Is a Grade 1 winner in his own right, snaring July’s HKJC Champions Cup (1,800m), and he did beat Eight On Eighteen when seventh in the Grade 1 King’s Plate (1,600m) on Jan 10. May just lack the class to mix it with the best in this contest, however.

5 GARRIX

Made progress through 2025, posting two Grade 3 victories and completing his year with a 0.3L second behind Dave The King at Grade 2 level. Was only moderate in the Grade 1 King’s Plate (1,600m) at his last start, but can improve up in distance.

6 THE REAL PRINCE

Announced himself as a genuine force with victory in the Grade 1 Durban July (,2200m) and followed up with an impressive last-start success in the Grade 1 King’s Plate (1,600m). Will need to be at his very best to prevail again but, on his last impressive rails-hugging victory, he should be around the mark.

7 LEGAL COUNSEL

Another to run behind The Real Prince in the Grade 1 King’s Plate (1,600m) last start, the four-year-old may lack a little in the class department. But he has won over the Kenilworth 1,800m and could enjoy the extra distance.

8 NATIVE RULER

He was soundly beaten by Okavango at Grade 2 level last start and appears to lack the ability to make an impact at the top level. Prefer others.

9 THE EQUATOR

Another to come through that Okavango race, faring slightly better than Native Ruler to finish fourth, and is a level or two below the best. Look elsewhere.

10 SEE IT AGAIN

Enters the race third-up and on the back of a pair of solid thirds, first behind Dave The King and then The Real Prince in the Grade 1 King’s Plate (1,600m). Looks poised to improve again under comeback jockey Andrew Fortune and is one of the top chances.

11 OKAVANGO

Impressive last-start winner of the Grade 2 Premier Trophy (1,800m) at Kenilworth on Jan 10, after racing only sporadically in the later half of 2025. Can push for a placing with added fitness under his belt.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club