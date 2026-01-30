Jan 31 Cape Town Met form analysis
See It Again is worth another look in Met
Trainer Snaith’s honest galloper has Fortune X-factor on his side
Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox
1 COSMIC SPEED
A Grade 1 winner over a mile, the four-year-old steps out to 2,000m for the first time, after running fifth behind The Real Prince in the Grade 1 King’s Plate (1,600m) on Jan 10. Each-way chance.
2 EIGHT ON EIGHTEEN
The defending Cape Town Met champion and reigning South African Horse of the Year will be much better, for a first-up eighth behind The Real Prince in the Grade 1 King’s Plate (1,600m) on Jan 10 in his first race since July. Very hard to beat again.
3 SAIL THE SEAS
Beaten only by stablemate Eight On Eighteen in his one run at this course and distance in the Grade 1 Cape Derby (2,000m); also a close fourth in the recent Grade 1 King’s Plate (1,600m). Ticks a lot of boxes.
4 GLADATORIAN
Is a Grade 1 winner in his own right, snaring July’s HKJC Champions Cup (1,800m), and he did beat Eight On Eighteen when seventh in the Grade 1 King’s Plate (1,600m) on Jan 10. May just lack the class to mix it with the best in this contest, however.
5 GARRIX
Made progress through 2025, posting two Grade 3 victories and completing his year with a 0.3L second behind Dave The King at Grade 2 level. Was only moderate in the Grade 1 King’s Plate (1,600m) at his last start, but can improve up in distance.
6 THE REAL PRINCE
Announced himself as a genuine force with victory in the Grade 1 Durban July (,2200m) and followed up with an impressive last-start success in the Grade 1 King’s Plate (1,600m). Will need to be at his very best to prevail again but, on his last impressive rails-hugging victory, he should be around the mark.
7 LEGAL COUNSEL
Another to run behind The Real Prince in the Grade 1 King’s Plate (1,600m) last start, the four-year-old may lack a little in the class department. But he has won over the Kenilworth 1,800m and could enjoy the extra distance.
8 NATIVE RULER
He was soundly beaten by Okavango at Grade 2 level last start and appears to lack the ability to make an impact at the top level. Prefer others.
9 THE EQUATOR
Another to come through that Okavango race, faring slightly better than Native Ruler to finish fourth, and is a level or two below the best. Look elsewhere.
10 SEE IT AGAIN
Enters the race third-up and on the back of a pair of solid thirds, first behind Dave The King and then The Real Prince in the Grade 1 King’s Plate (1,600m). Looks poised to improve again under comeback jockey Andrew Fortune and is one of the top chances.
11 OKAVANGO
Impressive last-start winner of the Grade 2 Premier Trophy (1,800m) at Kenilworth on Jan 10, after racing only sporadically in the later half of 2025. Can push for a placing with added fitness under his belt.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club