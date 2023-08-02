Sebastian Coe sees future for troubled Commonwealth Games

SYDNEY – World Athletics president Sebastian Coe believes that the Commonwealth Games is a strong enough brand to survive its latest crisis, but it must innovate to do so.

The multi-sport quadrennial event suffered a major setback in July when the Australian state of Victoria pulled out of hosting the 2026 edition, citing escalating costs.

It left the Commonwealth Games Federation searching for a viable replacement at short notice amid an apparent lack of interest in a spectacle seen as losing relevance.

The last Commonwealth Games in 2022 were held in Birmingham, but only after the English city stepped in to replace Durban in South Africa, which was stripped of hosting rights after a series of missed deadlines and financial problems.

Victoria was the exclusive bidder for 2026 when no other countries showed interest.

Despite this, Coe said that he saw a future for an event which typically attracts more than 4,000 athletes from the 54 nations of the Commonwealth, almost all of them former territories of the British Empire.

“The Commonwealth Games will survive this, it’s a strong product, it is about innovating and the Commonwealth Games has opportunity to do that,” he told The Australian newspaper late on Tuesday, without detailing the innovations.

“It has less branding (restrictions) than the Olympics and sometimes the World Championships, so it has potential.

“I don’t see the Commonwealth Games disappearing, it has a problem at the moment, and I am hoping others are prepared to step in.”

Coe, a former middle-distance world-record holder, also said the event remained a vital stepping stone for the Olympics, particularly in track and field.

“The Commonwealth Games track and field is a strong event – to win a sprint you have to beat Jamaicans; in endurance you have to beat the Kenyans and there are very strong powerful nations there,” he said.

“Just under a quarter of those nations in world athletics are Commonwealth nations. It is important for track and field that the Commonwealth Games is seen as successful.”

Victoria – which was due to hold the Games across five regional hubs – pulled out after claiming the initial cost of A$2 billion (S$1.76 billion) would more likely spiral to around A$7 billion.

“I’ve made a lot of difficult calls, a lot of very difficult decisions in this job. This is not one of them. Frankly, A$7 billion for a sporting event, we are not doing that,” Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said in July.

“I will not take money out of hospitals and schools to fund an event that is three times the cost as estimated and budgeted for last year.”