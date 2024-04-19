Sebastian Coe riles Olympic movement with prize money move

PARIS - World Athletics president Sebastian Coe’s decision to award prize money to Olympic gold medallists was welcomed by athletes but has sparked a backlash from bosses of other sports.

Coe put the cat among the pigeons when he announced last week that track and field gold medallists at the 2024 Paris Games will receive US$50,000 (S$68,000).

It is the first time a sports federation will pay prize money at an Olympics.

The total prize fund of US$2.4 million will come from the International Olympic Committee’s revenue share allocation that World Athletics receives every four years.

In the strongest criticism, the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) said on April 19 that the move “undermines the values of Olympism and the uniqueness of the Games”.

“One cannot and should not put a price on an Olympic gold medal,” it added.

The head of one leading Olympic sport, International Cycling Union (UCI) president David Lappartient, made clear his displeasure.

“If we concentrate money on top athletes, a lot of opportunities will disappear for athletes all over the world,” the Frenchman said.

“We really believe that this is not the Olympic spirit. The proposal was not discussed.”

It was not just the decision to pay prize money that annoyed Coe’s fellow federation chiefs.

“ASOIF was neither informed nor consulted in advance of the announcement,” it said, adding “it is important and fair to discuss the matter at stake with the other federations in advance”.

“What surprised everybody is that Coe took the decision unilaterally with one hour’s warning to the IOC and zero hours warning to other federations,” Michael Payne, a former IOC marketing director who retains close links to the body, told AFP.

“The view of the federations, not unreasonably, is that they have been thrown under a bus. What are you going to do only three months before Paris?” Payne said.