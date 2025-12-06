Sean and Troy tune up for SEA Games with padel

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

National golfer Sean Lee (foreground) about to smash thje ball during a game of padel with Troy Storm against Bill Chan and Ethan Brown at the Singapore Expo.

Two members of Singapore’s SEA Games golf team took their minds off the serious competition to relax with a round of padel at the Singapore Expo on Dec 5.

Sean Lee and Troy Storm, who will be making their debut at the biennial Games, enjoyed the fun game with tennis player Bill Chan and race driver Ethan Brown.

The quartet are members of the Boss Youth Athletes Programme, a scheme by the designer fashion company for whom Singapore’s Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling was an ambassador.

Sean, 22, a second-year computer science student at Jacksonville University in Florida, said: “It is important to take your mind off golf.

“We athletes must take the pressure off our minds with some form of relaxation. The padel ball game was fun.”

Troy, 16, who will do an international baccalaureate programme at Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) in 2026, said: “I am well prepared for the competition in Bangkok after all the intense training.

“I intend to study in the United States in the future.”

Sean and Troy will join Brayden Lee and Justin Kuk at the SEA Games golf event. The quartet, who leave for Bangkok on Dec 9, will compete in the individual and team (best scores of three players for each round) competitions for which Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam are favourites.

Singapore have won the SEA Games gold medals in the sport thrice with Samson Gimson in 1989, James Leow in 2019, and the team of Gregory Foo, Joshua Shou, Marc Ong and Joshua Ho in 2017.