SEA Games: Two silvers for Singapore in rapid chess

HANOI - Singapore's chess representatives at the SEA Games claimed silver medals in the men's and women's rapid chess categories on Tuesday (May 17).

Both National University of Singapore undergraduate Tin Jingyao, 21, and Gong Qianyun, Singapore's first SEA Games champion in the sport at the 2019 edition, lost via a tiebreak in their respective finals against Vietnamese opponents.

Tin, a Games debutant, lost to Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son in the men's final while Gong, 37, was defeated by Truong's wife, Nguyen Pham Le Thao, a fellow Woman Grandmaster, in the final of the women's category.

Both matches were settled by an Armageddon tiebreaker - which is the equivalent of a chess penalty shoot-out - after they ended 1-1 after two rounds of play.

Held at the Quang Ninh palace of fairs and exhibitions, in Ha Long, Vietnam, the chess competition at the Games had already yielded Singapore a bronze on Sunday, from Tin in the men's standard individual event.