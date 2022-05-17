SEA Games: Third gold for Gan Ching Hwee, Quah Zheng Wen reclaims men's 50m back title

Gan Ching Hwee won the women's 400m freestyle event on May 17, 2022.
Quah Zheng Wen reclaimed the men's 50m backstroke title, which he last won in 2015.
Maxmillian Ang claimed the men's 200m breaststroke title in a meet and national record of 2:11.93.
HANOI - Gan Ching Hwee claimed her third gold medal at this year's Hanoi SEA Games when she won the women's 400m freestyle event in 4min 14.16sec on Tuesday (May 17).

At the My Dinh Water Sports Palace, the Singapore swimmer finished ahead of Thai Kamonchanok Kwanmuang (4:17.13) and Vietnam's My Tien Vo Thi (4:17.52) to win Singapore's first title in the event since 1995.

The 18-year-old had earlier won the 200m freestyle and retained her 800m freestyle title.

Compatriot Quah Zheng Wen reclaimed the men's 50m backstroke title, which he last won in 2015, when he completed the race in 25.83 seconds.

Vietnam's Paul Le Nguyen (25.86sec) was second, while Indonesian I Gede Siman Sudartawa, who won the event in the previous two editions of the Games, was third in 25.88sec.

Maxmillian Ang claimed the men's 200m breaststroke title in a meet and national record of 2:11.93. It is also his first individual title at the SEA Games. 

The previous Games record was 2:12.57 set by Thai Nuttapong Ketin in 2019.

Ang's previous national record was 2:13.17 set at the 16th SNSC Invitationals (Major Games Qualifier) in 2021.

Singapore also claimed the bronze in the 4x200m freestyle, clocking 7:21.49 to finish behind Vietnam (meet record of 7:16.31) and Malaysia (7:19.75).

