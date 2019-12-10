SEA Games: Stunning fightbacks by paddlers ensure all-Singapore singles finals

SINGAPORE - Stirring comebacks were the order of the day for the national paddlers, and the future of Singapore table tennis does not seem so bleak, at least at SEA Games level for now, as they secured both the men's and women's singles gold medals by filling both finals on Tuesday (Dec 10).

Perhaps more significantly, the Republic will now have its first local-born SEA Games men's singles champion as the Singapore Table Tennis Association bids to rejuvenate its ranks.

This was owed in large part to under-18 world No. 1 Koen Pang's amazing fightback from 3-0 down to beat Thailand's world No. 192 Padasak Tanviriyavechakul 4-3 (7-11, 10-12, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-3, 11-9) at the Subic Bay Exhibition & Convention Center.

This set up the all-Singapore men's singles final against world No. 217 Clarence Chew, who had beaten the hosts' world No. 604 Richard Gonzalez 4-1 (11-3, 11-8, 5-11, 11-4, 11-9) in the other semi-final.

Earlier in the day, world No. 9 Feng Tianwei had also shown great tenacity and resilience to bounce back from 3-0 down to beat Thailand's world No. 150 Nanthana Komwong 4-3 (7-11, 3-11, 8-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-4, 11-4) in the women's singles semi-finals.

World No. 63 Lin Ye then beat 2015 champion and world No. 42 Suthasini Sawettabut 4-2 (11-7, 6-11, 11-8, 2-11, 11-8, 11-5) to ensure another gold medal for Singapore.

On Dec 7, Feng and Lin were shocked by Nanthana and Suthasini's younger sister Jinnipa in the women's doubles. That result, coupled with Goir Rui Xuan and Wong Xin Ru's loss to Orawan Paranang and Suthasini, meant that the Republic's two-decade long dominance in the SEA Games women's doubles event was stunningly snapped.

Even though the paddlers will return home with their joint-lowest return since the 1997 Games, their only two winning medals could be worth their weight in gold.