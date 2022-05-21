SEA Games: S'pore fin swimmers happy to be competing again after almost 20 years

HANOI - It was a sight to behold for spectators at the My Dinh Aquatic Sports Palace in Hanoi on Saturday (May 21).

Sitting on the starting blocks at the swimming pool, competitors were putting on their snorkels and fins, which looked like they belonged in the Disney movie Little Mermaid.

Once the buzzer sounded, the swimmers launched themselves off the blocks and glided seamlessly through the water.

And the locals clearly enjoyed the unique spectacle as they packed the stands, cheering loudly as they lapped up the action on the first day of the fin swimming competition at the SEA Games.

The sport is making a return to the biennial Games after 11 years, and was also part of the last Hanoi Games in 2003.

Among the finswimmers on Saturday were Singapore's contingent of seven, which includes Lim Yao Xiang, who made his debut in the sport in Hanoi 19 years ago.

Then, they went home with one gold, two silvers and four bronzes. Lim, a former national water polo player with three SEA Games titles, won a gold and bronze.

On his return to finswimming, the 40-year-old said: "It brings back the memories, it's come one full circle. I could not plan for it to happen because who knew 20 years later I would be able to do it."

With his vast experience as an elite athlete, Lim is playing more of a mentor's role in Vietnam this time, helping the rest of the team - who are all making their Games debut - deal with the pressures of competition.

On Saturday, Lim finished last in the men's 100m surface after clocking 43.18 seconds, while compatriot Lucas Chew was in 42.45sec.

Singapore's Bernice Ting and Rayen Ong both set national records in the women's 100m surface and men's 100m bi-fins respectively.

Ting was sixth after clocking 44.52sec and teammate Jamie Ang was eighth in 45.88sec. Ong touched the wall in 45.88sec to finish seventh in men's event.