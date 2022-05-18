SEA Games: S'pore fencers wrap up best-ever showing with gold and silver on last day

HANOI - Singapore clinched their third consecutive title in the men's team foil and a historic silver in the women's team sabre on Wednesday (May 18) to cap their best-ever showing at the SEA Games with six gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

Their previous best in the regional competition before this came at the 2019 Philippine Games, where they bagged four golds, three silvers and six bronzes.

At the My Dinh Indoor Games Gymnasium on Wednesday, the men's foil team comprising Jonathan Au Eong, Joel Chiu, Kieren Lock and Matthew Lim beat Malaysia 45-28 to retain their title.

The women's sabre team had bagged silver earlier in the day after going down 45-39 to hosts Vietnam in the final.

They had to make do without Jolie Lee, a joint bronze medallist in the individual event, who was stretchered off after suffering a suspected torn anterior cruciate ligament during their 45-40 semi-final victory over Thailand.

But the trio of reserve Kar Moon, who is Jolie's sister, Jessica Ong and Nicole Wee put up a strong fight against the Vietnamese in the team's first-ever final in the event.

Singapore's other gold medals came from women's individual epee (Elle Koh), men's individual foil (Au Eong), women's team epee and foil, and the men's team epee.