SEA Games: S'pore bag historic gold in women's team epee with 45-36 victory over Thailand

HANOI - Days after a dramatic all-Singapore women's individual epee final between Elle Koh and Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman at the Hanoi SEA Games, the duo, along with teammates Rebecca Ong and Victoria Lim stormed to a historic gold medal in the team event on Monday (May 16).

In the final at the My Dinh Indoor Games Gymnasium, the Singaporean quartet defeated Thailand 45-36 to make it three fencing golds for the Republic at this year's competition.

At the last edition of the Games, the women's team won a silver medal after going down to Philippines in the final. Before that, the last silver in the event came in 1989.

En route to Monday's final, Singapore beat defending champions Philippines 45-32, who fielded an entirely different team this time.

Meanwhile, the men's sabre team comprising Chan Phu Xien, Choy Yu Yong, Dan Wei Zuo and Jorelle See bagged a joint bronze medal on Monday, after losing 45-35 to defending champions Vietnam in the semi-finals.