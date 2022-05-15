SEA Games: Singapore's Jonathan Au Eong wins historic gold in men's individual foil

National fencer Jonathan Au Eong beat Filipino Nathaniel Perez 15-7 in the final to clinch the gold medal. PHOTO: REUTERS
SINGAPORE - National fencer Jonathan Au Eong won a historic gold medal in the men's individual foil at the SEA Games on Sunday (May 15) after beating Filipino Nathaniel Perez 15-8 in the final at Hanoi's My Dinh Indoor Games Gymnasium.

To book his spot in the final, the 21-year-old had beaten Malaysia's 2019 silver medallist Hans Yoong 15-11 in the semi-final.

Before these Games, Singapore's best-ever result in the event had been a silver medal.

Teammate Jessica Ong clinched the silver in the women's sabre individual event earlier on Sunday after losing to Vietnam's Bui Thi Thu Ha 15-11 in the final.

