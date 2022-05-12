SEA Games: Singapore's fledglings ready to take flight

HANOI - They are exuberant but inexperienced, rambunctious but raw. They are also seriously talented.

The 21st century Singaporean athlete will take centre stage at the May 12-23 SEA Games in Hanoi, and that is not just some snazzy tagline either.

A sizeable portion - just under half - of Team Singapore's 427 athletes who will compete in the Vietnamese capital were born in the year 2000 or later.

Not all of them are rookies.

A handful, like 19-year-olds Koen Pang (table tennis), Noah Lim (jiu-jitsu) and Hazim Yusli (pencak silat), 20, are already looking for their second gold medal at the regional biennial Games.

Most, however, are still saplings and will be among the 243 Singaporeans who will make their bow.

The selectors at the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) have traditionally considered the SEA Games an "entry-level competition", as secretary-general Chris Chan puts it.

A stepping stone for bigger challenges and higher-level competitions.

With this in mind, age and potential were factors taken into account, he said.

"Mind you, these are people who have qualified for it (on merit)," stressed Chan.

They have been selected to represent the nation to compete for medals and not just gain experience, he added.

The main criterion for being selected, after all, is an objective qualifying mark, pegged to the bronze medal performance at the previous edition of the Games.

Some may have you believe that the 21st century Singaporean athlete is too mollycoddled, too pampered having been raised in comfortable surroundings, to excel in elite sport.

They would be mistaken.

Swimmer Ardi Azman, for example, has a built-in toughness that helped him persevere through illness to win the schools' National B Division boys' 1,500m freestyle final in 2021, even after he threw up a bit while racing.